(Bloomberg) -- Consumer electronics giant Dyson Ltd. will open a new plant in Singapore to manufacture next-generation batteries for new products as it ramps up software, artificial intelligence and product development globally.

The new facility, spanning the size of 53 basketball courts, is expected to be fully operational by 2025. It is part of Dyson’s ongoing £2.75 billion ($3.4 billion) five-year investment plan, the Singapore-headquartered company said in a statement Wednesday.

Dyson will also open research and development campuses in the Philippines and the UK as part of the plan. The three new sites will boost the company’s engineering and manufacturing capability to bring technology to market more quickly, it said.

In March last year, Dyson opened its new global headquarters in Singapore and announced plans to invest $1.1 billion in expanding its research and engineering capabilities in the city-state.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.