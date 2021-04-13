Dyson to Hire More Staff in Singapore as Part of Investment Plan

(Bloomberg) -- British technology company Dyson Ltd. plans to hire 450 people globally, with more than half the recruits in its headquarters in Singapore.

The company best known for its vacuum cleaners and hand dryers will add 250 engineers in the city-state, doubling its existing software and electronics engineering teams, according to a statement. It will also hire 200 new science and research roles at its Malmesbury and Hullavington Innovation Campuses in the U.K.

The hirings are a part of the company’s 2.75 billion pounds ($3.8 billion), five-year investment plan in machine learning, robotics and other technologies that it announced in 2020.

The new roles will be focused on fundamental scientific, mathematical and engineering breakthroughs across fields including energy storage, artificial intelligence and high-speed digital motors.

Graduates from the Dyson Institute plan to join the company in September after completing their four-year degree.

Dyson will soon move into its new building in Singapore’s St. James Power Station, while maintaining its current center at Science Park 1, to more than double its existing footprint in the city-state.

