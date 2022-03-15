(Bloomberg) -- Electric transportation company Bird Global Inc. gave a forecast for revenue in the first quarter that fell short of analysts’ estimates, but the company expects warmer weather and high gas prices to prompt commuters to look at electric options.

Bird, which sells and rents e-scooters and e-bikes, expects revenue of as much as $36 million in the first quarter, it said in a statement on Tuesday. Analysts had projected $48.8 million on average. Fourth-quarter revenue was better than expected, more than doubling to $54 million despite a surge of omicron cases in the winter. Analysts had estimated $50.8 million. The net loss widened to $39.6 million, roughly in line with analysts’ projected $39.7 million loss.

Travis VanderZanden, Bird’s founder and chief executive officer, said the first quarter has seen stronger demand from the previous period as omicron cases declined and the weather has improved.

“Obviously a lot of things are happening at once here in the springtime as gas prices are higher, people are going back to the office, tourism is starting to pick up and the weather is starting to get better,” VanderZanden said in an interview. “So a lot of things are going on at once, all tailwinds for us as a business.”

Demand for micro-electric vehicles has increased in recent years. In 2021, the U.S. imported nearly 790,000 electric bikes - about 71% more than in 2020. E-bike imports in the U.S. have surpassed electric and plug-in hybrid cars for the past two years.

VanderZanden said consumer demand has been higher in urban areas where tourists have returned. Bird, one of three e-scooter companies operating in New York, expects its fleet in the city to double in size this spring. Bird’s permit in Washington has also been extended through the end of June.

The company went public last November after completing a merger with a special purpose acquisition company. The shares tumbled 5% in extended trading after the report.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.