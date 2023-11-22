(Bloomberg) -- Middle Eastern e-commerce firm Floward is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc for a planned initial public offering in Saudi Arabia, according to people familiar with the matter.

Floward, which delivers flowers and gifts online, could go public as soon as next year, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. More banks may be added at a later stage, and details of the offering such as size and timeline are still under discussion, the people said.

Representatives for Floward, Goldman Sachs and HSBC declined to comment.

Founded in 2017 by Kuwaiti national Abdulaziz Al-Loughani, Floward operates in 37 cities in nine countries across the Middle East, North Africa and Britain, according to its website. In February, it raised $156 million in a series C pre-IPO investment round led by Aljazira Capital, Rainwater Partners and Saudi venture capital firm STV.

The firm joins a number of other tech startups working toward IPOs in the Middle East, a region where they’ve typically been absent from stock exchanges. Saudi Arabia-based Tabby recently raised $200 million in a funding round that valued it at over $1.5 billion ahead of a planned listing in the kingdom. Rasan, which operates online insurance platform Tameeni, is also planning an IPO.

Food delivery firm Jahez International Co. was the first startup to go public in Saudi Arabia almost two years ago in a 1.8 billion-riyal listing ($480 million) on the parallel market. Its shares surged on debut, but now trade more than 40% below the offer price.

--With assistance from Fiona MacDonald.

