(Bloomberg) -- E-commerce retailer MercadoLibre Inc, Latin America’s most valuable company by market capitalization, is looking to raise funds with a follow-on share offering.

The company is offering a million shares, according to a prospectus published late Monday. While the prospectus did not include a pricing range for the stocks, company shares closed Monday at $1,633, meaning it may likely raise above $1 billion. The company looks to spend the proceeds on “general corporate purposes,” according to the filing.

MercadoLibre has boomed since 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic led a growing number of Latin Americans to buy more online and increasingly turn to digital payment options. The company continued hitting milestones in the third quarter: on the e-commerce front, it posted record gross merchandise volume of $7.3 billion, while its fintech arm saw its credit portfolio grow to over $1.1 billion.

The company last sold shares in March 2019, when it raised $1.9 billion through a public share offering that included a direct investment from companies including PayPal Holdings Inc. Earlier this year, the company sold $1.1 billion in bonds that included a $400 million tranche of sustainable debt. At that time, it said part of the proceeds would be used for the expansion of its electric delivery fleet.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are running the sale.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.