(Bloomberg) -- E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings Ltd. is unlikely to secure enough funds to pay debt maturing next week, while a tracker of credit stress in the onshore bond market moved another notch higher. China meanwhile is poised to cut interest rates Friday to bolster the economy.

The market appeared to stabilize Wednesday, with junk dollar bonds largely unchanged, according to a Bloomberg index. A gauge of property stocks rose for the first time in three sessions.

Key Developments:

China Junk Dollar Bonds Flat to Higher Amid Lockdown Optimism

China Developers Need Wider Easing for Stronger Recovery: ANZ

Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Home-Supply Boom May Hurt Developers’ Margin

Sunac Dollar Bonds Set to Fall for Fifth Day After Coupon Miss

China’s Credit Market Reaches Inflection Point on Rising Stress

More Chinese Cities Ease Property Curbs: Securities Times

Top China Broker Sees More Hedges as Property Debt Pressured

E-House Unlikely to Secure Funds to Repay Notes (8 a.m. HK)

E-House (China) Enterprise is unlikely to secure the requisite funds to repay dollar notes maturing on April 18, according to an exchange filing.

A default on the 2022 notes will occur if the bond isn’t repaid on maturity, according to the statement. The company continues to explore ways to secure the funds. According to a March 31 announcement, the outstanding amounts of the 2022 notes and 2023 bond are $298.2 million and $300 million respectively.

China Evergrande Group and China Vanke Co. are among E-House shareholders, according to exchange filings.

China Likely to Cut Interest Rate, RRR Soon (7:50 a.m. HK)

China’s central bank is expected to cut its key policy interest rate for the second time this year on Friday and reduce the reserve requirement ratio within days to help bolster a faltering economy under strain from Covid lockdowns.

Fifteen of the 20 economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict the People’s Bank of China will lower the interest rate on one-year policy loans -- 11 of them forecast a 10 basis-point reduction to 2.75% and four expect a 5-point drop. The rest see no change.

Country Garden Gauges Interest for Bond Sale: REDD (7:45 a.m. HK)

Country Garden is assessing investor interest ahead of a potential sale of 1 billion yuan ($157 million) in bonds, REDD reported, citing a source close to China’s largest developer by sales.

The proposed notes would mature in 2026 and be puttable in 2024, with an indicative coupon range of 4.6%–5.8%, according to the report.

Stress in Offshore Credit Market at Pivotal Point (7:30 a.m. HK)

China’s offshore high-yield credit reached a critical juncture, falling back again in recent days after key metrics showed stress reaching record levels earlier in March. Distress in the nation’s $870 billion offshore debt market remained at the highest level, a tracker shows. Onshore stress levels moved up a notch.

