(Bloomberg) -- The New York author who claims Donald Trump raped her in the 1990s testified at the trial of her civil lawsuit that one of the former president’s most outspoken critics played a key role in her decision to sue.

E. Jean Carroll, during questioning by Trump’s lawyer, told jurors on Monday that she decided to take legal action within days of being encouraged to do so at a party by George Conway, the husband of former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway and a regular detractor of the former president.

Carroll, a former Elle magazine advice columnist who went public with her claim about Trump in 2019, is testifying for the third day of the trial before a jury of six men and three women. Trump denies wrongdoing and argues the case is part of a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina played a portion of Carroll’s videotaped deposition from October in which she recalled how people frequently asked her in 2019 if she planned to sue Trump, and she said her reply was always “no, no, no.”

It wasn’t until she spoke to Conway, a lawyer “who knew the ins and outs,” that she decided to consider suing Trump, Carroll testified.

“Before that, you had no intention of suing Donald Trump, as we just heard,” Tacopina said.

Carroll agreed. She also confirmed under questioning by Tacopina that two days after talking with Conway she met with a lawyer he’d recommended, and that she was aware at the time of Conway’s political views.

Carroll sued Trump for defamation in 2019 after he accused her of fabricating the attack to sell a book. She sued him again in November under a New York law that temporarily lifted the statute of limitations on civil sexual-assault claims. The latter case is the one now on trial.

Tacopina also asked Carroll about a 2012 post on Facebook in which she said she was a “MASSIVE” fan of Trump’s reality-TV show, The Apprentice, suggesting it was unusual for her to watch a show hosted by her alleged attacker. She defended her opinion of the show by saying she’d “never seen such a witty competition on television” and that she never watched the part of the show where Trump “fired” a contestant.

The case is E. Jean Carroll v. Donald J. Trump, 22-cv-10016, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

