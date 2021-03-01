(Bloomberg) -- E.ON SE may add to a record run of euro green bond sales this year as it taps booming demand from investors for debt aimed at funding efforts to protect the environment.

The German utility will hold a call Monday to brief investors on its new framework for issuing green bonds, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it. E.ON raised 2 billion euros ($2.43 billion) with its last sale of debt under the format last May.

Increasing numbers of borrowers are offering green bonds to meet investor hunger for ethically-focused debt while burnishing their own credentials as responsible corporate citizens. Sales of the debt in the shared currency have reached almost 17 billion euros so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Energy and energy distribution companies are key in the energy transition,” Lotta Kotioja, a portfolio manager at Aktia Bank Plc, said. “As investors, we are looking forward to seeing the new green bond framework.”

An E.ON spokesman declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg News by telephone and email.

First Framework

The company made its debut in the green bond market in 2019 and already has six outstanding notes under the format. E.ON published its first green bond framework two years ago when it spelled out plans to finance renewable energy, energy efficiency and clean transportation projects.

The new framework was developed in full alignment with both the ICMA Green Bond Principles Standard and the draft act on European Union classifications for sustainable activities, according to the person familiar.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.