(Bloomberg) -- Traffic violations related to e-scooters in Japan have more than quadrupled in the half year since rider requirements were relaxed in the island nation.

There were 1,879 e-scooter traffic violations in December, more than a four-fold increase from the number of violations in July when the loosened regulations went into effect, according to national broadcaster NHK, which cited data from the National Police Agency.

E-scooters scored a rare win in Japan — which has been a tough environment for disruptive businesses such as Uber Technologies Inc. and Airbnb Inc. — when the government did away with helmet and license requirements in 2022. The loosened rules came at a time when other cities around the globe were considering outright bans or tougher restrictions on e-scooters.

Japan’s e-scooter segment is dominated by Tokyo-based startup Luup KK, which controls more than 90% of the country’s market in terms of ride mileage, based on recent government-compiled data. The company has spent years wooing regulators, conducting joint field tests and incorporating local and national officials’ feedback into product design.

Luup said in an email statement that the increase in e-scooter traffic violations was regrettable, and that it had introduced new measures to improve safety and prevent misuse.

In total, there were 7,130 e-scooter offenses from July to December, with most of them related to speeding on pedestrian sidewalks, NHK said. There were no fatal accidents.

The number of parking spots where Luup scooters can be picked up and dropped off almost doubled since last April to more than 5,800 currently, according to the company.

