The receiver in charge of failed Canadian hedge fund Traynor Ridge Capital Inc. is looking to hire an investment adviser to help sell its assets.

Ernst & Young Inc. posted a notice Thursday calling for investment firms to apply for the job by Nov. 30 with “a high-level strategy and work plan for the disposition” of Traynor’s portfolios.

Toronto-based Traynor, which had about $95 million in assets under management at the end of September, was shut down by regulators in the province of Ontario last month after the sudden death of its founder, Chris Callahan.

The hedge fund manager left a number of trading firms stuck with “failed trades” — brokers had executed trades on behalf of the firm but couldn’t collect payment. The situation has ensnared companies including Virtu Financial Inc.’s Canadian unit, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., National Bank of Canada and JonesTrading Canada Inc., according to documents in the case.

Last month, as it froze Traynor from making further trades, the Ontario Securities Commission said that three firms it didn’t name were on the hook for $85 million to $95 million due to trades made on behalf of the firm.