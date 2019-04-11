(Bloomberg) -- Electronic Arts Inc. is on pace to gain for a third consecutive session as gamers await the tight-lipped reveal of the latest Star Wars title Saturday afternoon.

According to Stephens Inc., mixed reviews for the game suggest player sentiment is “best described as cautiously optimistic.” But the company’s forthcoming release of “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” has room for upside to consensus, writes analyst Jeff Cohen in a research note.

Shares of EA rose as much as 1.8 percent Thursday to their highest intraday in over a week. While questions remain about monetization, Cohen sees the new Star Wars release as the type of story-driven, single-player game that “fits very well with what fans are looking for.”

