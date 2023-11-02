(Bloomberg) -- A regional bank in Japan is sitting on sixfold gains from early bets on stocks including Nintendo Co., creating a portfolio that’s now worth more than the lender itself.

Kyoto Financial Group Inc., named after the ancient city of temples where it’s based, has equity holdings worth almost $6 billion, thanks to investments made decades ago in startups from the same area of central Japan.

While equity holdings like these have been criticized by investors lately as inefficient uses of capital, Kyoto Financial President Nobuhiro Doi said he doesn’t think selling them now is a good idea. He sees no alternative investments that can generate such strong returns.

“The companies that make up the core of our holdings are those still growing,” Doi said in an interview. “It’s worth even making additional investments.”

Once the capital of Japan, Kyoto is home to a cluster of global technology firms such as video-game pioneer Nintendo and motor-maker Nidec Corp. Murata Manufacturing Co., which makes components for mobile phones, is another big holding for Bank of Kyoto Ltd., a core unit of Kyoto Financial.

As a result of these early bets, the bank is now sitting on vast paper gains. As of March, the bank held shares in 137 companies worth about 920 billion yen ($6 billion). The stakes were originally worth about 150 billion yen, according to the company. The portfolio exceeds the bank’s market value of about 660 billion yen.

Doi said that these shares were acquired decades ago, when many of the firms were just getting started and some were struggling.

These equity holdings generate steady income from dividend payments for the bank, prompting long-term investor Silchester International Investors to demand Bank of Kyoto to pass on the dividend income to shareholders.

The Tokyo Exchange earlier this year called for companies trading below book value to take steps to improve their valuations. Firms have since responded with measures including dividend hikes, buybacks and unwinding of cross-shareholdings. Kyoto Financial trades at a price-to-book ratio of 0.6, compared with 1.3 for the Topix index.

Doi said the bank needs to maintain strong capital levels by retaining some of these income streams so that it can continue to provide loans to customers even at times of financial stress. Kyoto Financial, like many Japanese banks, has had a strong 2023, with its stock rising 51%, more than double that of the Nikkei 225 Index.

While the bank’s board opposed Silchester’s proposals at shareholder meetings for two years in a row, Doi said the bank has been listening to the London-based fund and other overseas investors.

“Silchester is a big shareholder, and we would like to continue to explain our thinking and listen to their thinking,” he said. “I don’t think our relationship is a hostile one.”

While he sees the importance of these equity holdings for now, he’s open to other possibilities. “We have to consider what to do in the future,” he said.

--With assistance from Hideyuki Sano.

