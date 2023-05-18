(Bloomberg) -- An early heat wave is hitting Tokyo, providing a preview of what could become a sizzling summer.

Tokyo’s temperatures exceeded 30C (86F) for two days in a row, the first time on record that’s ever happened by mid-May, according to Japan Weather Association. Authorities in Japan advised citizens to be cautious when going outside, with temperature in the capital jumping to as high as 33.7C on Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Parts of Asia have been hit by record-breaking heat over the last several weeks. Temperatures soared to an all-time high in Vietnam and Laos earlier this month, while some Chinese cities are bracing for power shortages this summer due to the heat.

Posts expressing concern about the heat in Japan flooded social media, with some lamenting the high costs of switching on air conditioning to cope.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.