(Bloomberg) -- Indian stocks rose, with the benchmark index set for its longest string of weekly gains in seven months, on signs of a revival in economic growth even as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.2% to 35,919.23 as of 9:43 a.m. in Mumbai, set for its highest close since March. The gauge is on course for a third weekly gain, the longest stretch since November. NSE Nifty 50 Index added 0.3% today. Gains in global equities after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report are also helping sentiment.

Asia’s third-biggest economy has seen a fall in the jobless rate and a rebound in the manufacturing purchasing managers index for June amid a gradual easing of lockdown rules. Earlier this week, the government pledged to support the nation’s poorest for an extended period, while the central bank asked the State Bank of India to indirectly buy debt from shadow lenders to ease the pressure on the economy.

“There is ample liquidity in the system and the rural economy is improving with the demand for tractors and two-wheelers coming back,” said Abhimanyu Sofat, head of research at IIFL Securities Ltd. in Mumbai.

India is facing its first contraction in gross domestic product in more than four decades and has the fourth-highest number of coronavirus infections globally. The South Asian nation has reported 604,641 cases and 17,834 deaths, according to data from John Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. Nearly 359,860 have recovered.

The Numbers

Eighteen of 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, led by a gauge of capital goods stocks.

Reliance Industries Ltd. contributed the most to Sensex’s gain, while Bajaj Auto Ltd.’s 1.3% advance was the steepest. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. was the biggest drag and loser with a 0.4% drop.

