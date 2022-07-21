(Bloomberg) -- A Swedish non-profit organization focused on improving the mental-well being of young adults has attracted 100 million euros ($101 million) in funding from its founders, Annika Sten Parson and Par-Jorgen Parson.

The Inner Foundation was set up by the husband-and-wife duo this year and has already made a number of investments including Meela, a platform offering personalized therapy for women, and StrongMinds, a non-profit for treating depression in sub-Saharan Africa.

The foundation will spend the funds over a 20-year period across both for-profit and non-profit organizations, according to Par-Jorgen Parson, a partner at Northzone Ventures that was among the first backers of Spotify Technology SA.

While both of the founders have been raised in Sweden, a country famed for its generous welfare state, they say private money needs to step in where the public sector is falling short. “There are many important causes out there but the cost of doing nothing here is so high,” Annika Sten Parson said. “Not just on a personal level, but on a society level too.”

The team is now looking for external parties to commit further financial resources to the mental-health venture. “Together with others we can make good decisions and take different roles when evaluating the risks and opportunities that this offers,” Par-Jorgen Parson said.

