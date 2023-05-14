(Bloomberg) -- Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s share of votes in Turkey’s presidential election fell to 49.9% with more than 92.7% of the ballot boxes opened, according to state-run Anadolu Agency.

Incumbent Erdogan’s main challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu had 44.3% of the vote and Sinan Ogan, the third candidate in Sunday’s race, got 5.3%, AA said. If results hold and no candidate wins more than half of the total ballots, Turkey will be headed for a runoff election. The top two contestants would face each other in the second round on May 28.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.