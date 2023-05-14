You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
1h ago
Early Vote Count Shows Erdogan Below 50% in Turkish Election
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s share of votes in Turkey’s presidential election fell to 49.9% with more than 92.7% of the ballot boxes opened, according to state-run Anadolu Agency.
Incumbent Erdogan’s main challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu had 44.3% of the vote and Sinan Ogan, the third candidate in Sunday’s race, got 5.3%, AA said. If results hold and no candidate wins more than half of the total ballots, Turkey will be headed for a runoff election. The top two contestants would face each other in the second round on May 28.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
