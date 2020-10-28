(Bloomberg) -- Three conservative-leaning counties in Florida have cut short early voting due to a hurricane. And Democratic nominee Joe Biden is using his cash advantage to air ads aimed at Black, Hispanic and LGBT voters.

There are six days until Election Day and 47 days until the Electoral College meets.

Three Conservative-Leaning Counties in Florida Cut Early Voting Short Due to Hurricane Zeta

Florida Republicans hoping to use early voting to start chipping away at Democrats’ huge lead in mail-in voting received bad news Tuesday.

Three counties in the state’s conservative Panhandle region have cut early voting hours due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Zeta.

Escambia, Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties voted overwhelmingly for Trump in 2016 and are the kinds of places where he’ll need to run up large margins of victory to offset Biden’s advantage in Florida’s cities.

Trump’s persistent attacks on vote-by-mail have led many Republican voters in the state to decide to vote early in-person or on Election Day.

Biden’s Ad-Making Blitz Continues With Pitches to Black, Hispanic and LGBT Voters

The Biden campaign released another 10 ads on Monday as it continued an ad-making blitz fueled by historic fundraising efforts.

The ads include a gauzy one-minute spot featuring Biden arguing that the country’s character is on the ballot, another featuring his wife, Jill, talking about his life story and a Nebraska veteran criticizing Trump’s leadership.

Two ads appear aimed at Black voters, including one featuring vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris calling on Americans to “vote for change” and another featuring a gospel-inflected song calling on voters to “rise up.”

Three minute-long ads aimed at LGBT voters feature Black men discussing Trump’s rhetoric, Biden’s record on gay rights and the symbolic importance of having a Black woman as vice president.

Five Spanish-language ads also tout Biden’s plans for climate change, the economy and the coronavirus pandemic.

