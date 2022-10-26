(Bloomberg) -- A majority of early voters in Georgia cast their ballots in the state’s pivotal Senate contest for Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but his challenger, Republican Herschel Walker, holds the advantage among those waiting until Election Day, according to a Monmouth University poll.

The poll, released Wednesday, found that one in four potential voters have already cast their ballots and are backing Warnock over Walker 61% to 34%. However, Walker commands a large advantage among the voters who say they will wait to cast their ballots on Election Day.

As much as 39% of those who plan to vote Nov. 8 said they will definitely vote for Republican Walker and another 15% said they will probably vote for the former college and NFL football star. That compares to 24% definite and 10% probable for Warnock.

“Walker’s path to victory is narrow, but it’s still there,” Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a statement. “The unknown question is to what extent Republican enthusiasm on Election Day is able to overcome the Democratic advantage in early voting.”

The survey was conducted Oct. 20-24, in the middle of early voting in Georgia, which opened on Oct. 17. More than 1 million Georgians already had cast their ballots, which the Georgia secretary of state’s office says is a dramatic increase from the last mid-term election in 2018.

The contest for the Senate seat Warnock has held since 2021 is one of about half-dozen US Senate races that will determine control of that chamber for the next two years -- and with it, the fate President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Contributing to uncertainty in the race is the presence on the ballot of Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver, who in early voting has been drawing 4% support, though he is little known to most voters. If Oliver draws enough support to keep Warnock or Walker under 50% of the vote, the race would be decided by a runoff election. That could potentially leave party control of the Senate in limbo until January.

The top policy areas of concern for Georgia voters is the economy, especially the cost of living. But the poll shows Warnock is evading the drag economic worries are having on Democrats nationally, with voters evenly divided on whether they trust him more to handle this issue, 41% to 40%.

Voters also are fairly split on which candidate they trust on key issues such as crime, immigration, and gun control, though Warnock has a clear edge over Walker on the issue of abortion, 42% to 33%, including among independent voters.

Warnock holds a net positive rating, with 51% favorable and 43% unfavorable among Georgia voters. Walker has a net negative rating, with 43% favorable and 52% unfavorable, the poll found.

The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 5 percentage points.

