1h ago
Early Voting in Texas Surpasses Total Turnout From 2016 Election
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Early voting in Texas tops 9 million ballots, exceeding the state’s total turnout from the 2016 election.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.
More
1h ago
Rachel Adams-Heard and Catherine Larkin, Bloomberg News
Voters wearing protective masks stand in a socially distanced line to cast ballots at an early voting polling location for the 2020 Presidential elections in Houston, Texas, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Texas restrictions allowing only a single drop-box for mail-in ballots in each county were reinstated by a federal appeals court that said the governor's concerns about ballot security outweigh voting-rights activists' worries that millions of voters won't be able to safely access the drop-box. Photographer: Callaghan O'Hare/Bloomberg , Photographer: Callaghan O'Hare/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Early voting in Texas tops 9 million ballots, exceeding the state’s total turnout from the 2016 election.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.