(Bloomberg) --

From the beginning, WeWork sold office space, but it sold something else, too: fun. Beer flowed freely, members partied at the office, and your work was your life. But getting these offices open on the aggressive timeline set by the co-founder, Adam Neumann, was utter chaos, especially for the burgeoning company’s young, inexperienced workers. In this episode of Foundering, we take a look at WeWork’s early days, when the startup was growing so fast that some buildings opened without doors or functioning bathrooms.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.