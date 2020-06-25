Jun 25, 2020
Early WeWork Staff Recount That Time an Office Opened Without a Bathroom
From the beginning, WeWork sold office space, but it sold something else, too: fun. Beer flowed freely, members partied at the office, and your work was your life. But getting these offices open on the aggressive timeline set by the co-founder, Adam Neumann, was utter chaos, especially for the burgeoning company’s young, inexperienced workers. In this episode of Foundering, we take a look at WeWork’s early days, when the startup was growing so fast that some buildings opened without doors or functioning bathrooms.
