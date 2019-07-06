3h ago
Earnings Mirage, Dark Offshore Economy and Elvis Costello’s Play List
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Sumatra coffee, grab a seat by the ocean and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:
- Inside the Geeky, Quirky, and Wildly Successful World of Quant Shop Two Sigma (Institutional Investor)
- Inside the conflict at Walmart that’s threatening its high-stakes race with Amazon (Vox) but see Amazon Is Watching (OneZero)
- The Earnings Mirage: Why Corporate Profits are Overstated and What It Means for Investors (O’Shaughnessy Asset Management)
- Sun, Sand, and the $1.5 Trillion Dark Offshore Economy (Bloomberg Businessweek)
- How Costco quietly became a $7-billion fast-fashion powerhouse (Fast Company) see also How Costco gained a cult following — by breaking every rule of retail (The Hustle)
- The Problem With HR: For 30 years, we’ve trusted human-resources departments to prevent and address workplace sexual harassment. How’s that working out? (The Atlantic)
- Superhuman is Spying on You (Mike Industries)
- Welcome to the fastest-heating place on Earth: In the world’s northernmost town, temperatures have risen by 4C, devastating homes, wildlife and even the cemetery. Will the rest of the planet heed its warning? (The Guardian)
- Why Bugs Deserve Our Respect (Longreads)
- Elvis Costello created a mammoth list of the 500 most essential albums in music history (Far Out)
What are you reading? Hit me here with hashtag #Reads.
Job growth dating back to end of the financial crisis continues
Source: Len Kiefer, Freddie Mac
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!
To contact the author of this story: Barry Ritholtz at britholtz3@bloomberg.net
To contact the editor responsible for this story: Daniel Niemi at dniemi1@bloomberg.net
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
Barry Ritholtz is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He founded Ritholtz Wealth Management and was chief executive and director of equity research at FusionIQ, a quantitative research firm. He is the author of “Bailout Nation.”
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.