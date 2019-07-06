(Bloomberg Opinion) -- The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Sumatra coffee, grab a seat by the ocean and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

Inside the Geeky, Quirky, and Wildly Successful World of Quant Shop Two Sigma (Institutional Investor)

Inside the conflict at Walmart that’s threatening its high-stakes race with Amazon (Vox) but see Amazon Is Watching (OneZero)

The Earnings Mirage: Why Corporate Profits are Overstated and What It Means for Investors (O’Shaughnessy Asset Management)

Sun, Sand, and the $1.5 Trillion Dark Offshore Economy (Bloomberg Businessweek)

How Costco quietly became a $7-billion fast-fashion powerhouse (Fast Company) see also How Costco gained a cult following — by breaking every rule of retail (The Hustle)

The Problem With HR: For 30 years, we’ve trusted human-resources departments to prevent and address workplace sexual harassment. How’s that working out? (The Atlantic)

Superhuman is Spying on You (Mike Industries)

Welcome to the fastest-heating place on Earth: In the world’s northernmost town, temperatures have risen by 4C, devastating homes, wildlife and even the cemetery. Will the rest of the planet heed its warning? (The Guardian)

Why Bugs Deserve Our Respect (Longreads)

Elvis Costello created a mammoth list of the 500 most essential albums in music history (Far Out)

