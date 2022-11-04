(Bloomberg) -- This morning’s edition takes a look ahead to the companies reporting next week, the last really busy week of the year. We’ll also likely hear more about Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt’s plans for the Autumn Statement. Bloomberg reported yesterday that they’re considering cutting the tax-free allowance for dividend income. The challenge ahead was all underscored yesterday by the Bank of England’s sobering economic forecast.

Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

In the City

Melrose Industries Plc: The manufacturing investment company is considering a combination of its GKN Automotive unit with American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., a maker of drivetrain components, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

A deal could help GKN Automotive build scale in the car-parts industry and gain a public listing in New York

DFS Furniture Plc: The furniture store has seen a slightly recovering in the upholstery market since early September, after it warned of a softening.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc: The maker of advanced carbon and ceramic materials boosted its full year outlook, saying that inflation is being more than offset by higher prices.

Separately, the UK government announced a £95 million boost to develop the “super-materials of the future”

In Westminster

Rishi Sunak won the race to become new prime minister by promising to fix his predecessor’s fiscal errors and unify his party. “Oddly, he wasn’t asked to say much about Brexit,” the editors of Bloomberg Opinion write, adding that addressing the issue “will make cleaning up the budgetary mess look easy.”

The Bank of England’s forecasts yesterday underscored that a deep recession could be in store for the UK. Mortgage holders, however, might just catch a “slight break,” writes Bloomberg Opinion’s John Authers. Here’s a deep dive into whether the era of low house prices is about to begin.

Meanwhile, Britain’s labour market remained tight in October, with a jump in demand for child minders, school secretaries and other occupations adding to inflationary pressure on wages.

In Case You Missed It

Beleaguered battery startup Britishvolt Ltd. blamed the UK’s political chaos for putting off investors but said the cheap pound is now making it an attractive prospect for American investors.

Sanofi and AstraZeneca Plc’s Beyfortus won European approval to protect infants from respiratory syncytial virus, a common infection that can turn deadly in young children.

Looking Ahead

After the weekend, we’ll enter the last really busy earnings week of the year. Here’s what to expect:

Monday: Ryanair Holdings Plc, due to report its second-quarter results at 6:00 a.m., could benefit from the worsening economic environment as cash-strapped but still travel-lusty Europeans trade down to the lowest possible air fares. CEO Michael O’Leary warned recently that the company’s ability to gain market share from rivals is at risk from delays to Boeing Co. jetliner deliveries. Bloomberg Intelligence’s Conroy Gaynor says rising costs and deteriorating economies are key concerns to address for budget airlines, despite their rising market shares.

Tuesday: Forward-looking comments from Associated British Foods Plc will be essential when the conglomerate reports annual results. AB Foods already warned that profit will decline in the next fiscal year as rising energy costs and the strengthening of the US dollar weigh on the company’s Primark fashion chain, which generates most of the group’s profit. Margins in the Grocery and Primark units are going to be lower before they can be built back, says BI’s Charles Allen.

Against the backdrop of higher mortgage rates and concerns about consumer savings, homebuilder Persimmon Plc’s third-quarter update will be watched closely for confidence in the UK’s housing markets. A lot has happened since the company’s August update, with some estimating a 30% house price drop in a worst-case scenario.

Wednesday: Marks & Spencer Plc’s half-year results are likely to show signs of the various headwinds British retailers are facing. The company has done some way to restore its “value-for-money credentials” to make shoppers more accepting of higher prices, according to BI’s Allen. The analyst sees no shortage of opportunities for M&S to gain market share, such as in “large-basket grocery,” which includes families’ big weekly shop, and children’s wear.

Aviva Plc’s results will be in focus as well. While insurers’ stocks are generally considered defensive in times of economic uncertainty, Aviva’s shares have fallen about 22% this year — significantly underperforming the STOXX Insurance 600 Index of European peers which is down only 8%. Comments from Aviva’s asset management arm on the UK pensions chaos will also be of interest.

Thursday: AstraZeneca Plc will publish its third-quarter results in the wake of a series of guidance raises from industry peers. The drug maker boosted its revenue guidance in July on a strong performance and sales from Covid-19 medicines, but kept its core EPS outlook for the year. Bloomberg Intelligence’s John Murphy says Astra’s current guidance looks “easily achievable,” a thesis supported by beats in both quarters this year. The company has flagged an increase in costs to integrate Alexion and as it steps up spending on R&D and new product launches.

Consumer products company Haleon Plc reports amid a tough consumer environment that risks shoppers trading down to cheaper brands from the firm’s premium products like Sensodyne and Panadol. Also hanging over Haleon is the possible impact from litigation relating to Zantac, although it has distanced itself from that, refusing to shoulder the legal liability for the recalled heartburn medicine. The company expects to grow revenue by 6% to 8% this year.

Friday: Beazley Plc will round out the week. The London-based company was a pioneer and “is still a segment leader” in cyber-insurance coverage, according to BI. Increasing attacks and new regulations in Europe and elsewhere are driving higher client demand, Kevin Ryan and Charles Graham say, adding the “cost of possible systemic risk remains a concern.”

