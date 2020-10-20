(Bloomberg) -- A series of quakes with a preliminary magnitude of up to 5.7 were felt across southwest Iceland on Tuesday. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The tremors struck as Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir was giving a live stream interview in Reykjavik to the Washington Post on the country’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Jakobsdottir quickly resumed her composure after hearing a loud bang in her office and saying: “Oh my God, there’s an earthquake!”, before adding: “Well, this is Iceland. Sorry about that” and continuing to answer the questions posed by the paper’s foreign affairs columnist, David Ignatius.

Iceland has active volcanoes and quakes are not infrequent.

