(Bloomberg) -- A magnitude-5.9 earthquake struck south of the Philippine capital, prompting evacuations and halting trains in Manila.

The epicenter of the tectonic quake, which hit around 4:24 p.m. local time, was located east of Occidental Mindoro province, according to the Southeast Asian nation’s seismology institute. Aftershocks are expected, but the quake likely didn’t cause damage, it said.

Workers evacuated the legislative buildings in Manila, according to ABS-CBN posts on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. The Transport Department halted the operations of all trains in the elevated rail system in the capital, the agency said on X.

A powerful quake also rocked southern Philippines over the weekend, affecting more than 2,600 individuals.

--With assistance from Cecilia Yap and Aradhana Aravindan.

