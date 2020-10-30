(Bloomberg) -- Some buildings have collapsed in western Turkish city of Izmir as a magnitude-6.6 temblor struck the country’s Aegean coast, state-run Anadolu Agency and TRT TV report.

The earthquake struck 17 kilometers off the town of Seferihisar, Anadolu reported. Some buildings in Izmir, one of Turkey’s largest cities, collapsed while many were damaged, state-run TRT said. The earthquake was felt in some parts of Istanbul, the nation’s commercial capital.

Commenting via Twitter, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said six buildings in Izmir’s Bornova and Bayrakli areas were reported to have collapsed.

