(Bloomberg) -- An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.0 shook buildings in Tokyo on Sunday, temporarily halting some train lines along Japan’s eastern coastal region.

The earthquake occurred in the southern part of Japan’s Ibaraki Prefecture at about 12:30 p.m. local time, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. There is no threat of a tsunami, and train lines had resumed operations 15 minutes later, according to public broadcaster NHK.

The quake had a maximum shaking intensity of 4 on Japan’s 7-point scale, and was felt in parts of Ibaraki, Saitama, Tochigi and Gunma prefectures. At that level, hanging objects swing significantly and unstable items may fall inside homes. A seismic intensity level of 3 was registered in some of Tokyo’s 23 wards.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.