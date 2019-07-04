(Bloomberg) -- Buildings shook in Los Angeles after an earthquake hit a rural area between the city and Las Vegas.

A 6.4 magnitude quake struck 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) southwest of Searles Valley, California, at 10:33 a.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, or about 170 miles from LA.

Los Angeles International Airport said there were no immediate reports of damage.

San Bernardino County’s Fire District said in a tweet that it’s conducting an assessment of the region.

“No injuries reported, however buildings and roads have sustained varying degrees of damage,” the agency said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Linus Chua in Los Angeles at lchua@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Matthew G. Miller at mmiller144@bloomberg.net, James Ludden

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.