(Bloomberg) -- The earthquake that rattled West Texas oil country in the early morning hours on Wednesday was the state’s second-biggest ever, coming almost a year after a record temblor rocked parts of the Permian Basin.

The 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit at 4:27 a.m. local time about 24 miles (38 kilometers) south of Mentone, Texas, according to the US Geological Survey. Preliminary data showed that it was slightly less powerful than last year’s tremor, which shook roughly the same location on Nov. 16. Exactly one month after last year’s record event, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit the region, according to the Texas Seismological Network.

Oil drillers in North America’s most prolific shale field are running out of easy places to jettison toxic salt water that gushes out of wells alongside crude. So-called disposal wells, where companies have long stowed wastewater in the Permian, have been linked to tremors. The wells have seen increased pressure buildup, limiting their capacity to accept more water, according to industry data provider B3 Insight.

Read more: Shale Drillers Are Running Out of Places to Put Filthy Water

Texas has seen a “renewed increase” in significant earthquakes over the past few months across several regions, said Scott Tinker, the state’s top geologist and director of the Bureau of Economic Geology at the University of Texas. The activity boost emphasizes the importance of continued research and mitigation, he added.

The Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates drilling in the largest US oil-producing state, in December announced cuts to water disposal in certain areas after last year’s record quake in the region. It’s a critical issue for the industry because shale producers can’t drill new wells without somewhere to bury wastewater that can be 10 times saltier than the sea.

(Updates with comment from state’s top geologist in penultimate paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.