(Bloomberg) -- Foreign investors, who account for the bulk of transactions on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, appear to have slowed an exit from Kenyan stocks witnessed before this month’s elections. Sentiment remains fragile as the defeated presidential candidate is disputing the result.

Net outflows from the Kenyan equity market in Aug. 1 to Aug. 17 reached 984 million shillings ($8.22 million), figures from the exchange show, signaling a drop-off from the 2.97 billion shillings recorded for the whole of July.

Risks to Kenyan assets remain elevated after Raila Odinga, who lost the Aug. 9 vote to William Ruto, on Monday filed a lawsuit at the Supreme Court to challenge the outcome. Kenya’s currency weakened to a record low against the dollar.

“We anticipate abating foreign investor exit from the NSE post elections, but this will be affected by the emerging possibility of an extension of uncertainty on the presidential election results,” Lucy Odhiambo, head of research at Nairobi-based Dyer & Blair Investment Bank Ltd., said in emailed comments.

Foreign investors’ market participation was 53.6% in the first 17 days of August compared with 50.6% over the whole of July, exchange data show. Net outflows in the second quarter jumped to 10.9 billion shillings, from 1.69 billion shillings in the first three months of 2022, reflecting broadly weaker sentiment toward emerging and frontier markets and local election risks.

Under Kenya’s constitution, the Supreme Court must make a ruling within 14 days of the filing of the petition. If it nullifies the vote, fresh elections must be held within 60 days. Ruto will be sworn in should his victory be upheld.

“Given the strains on Kenya’s economy, a lack of policy direction increases pressure across Kenya’s markets, particularly in the scenario of an election re-run, a process that could take up until November to fully complete,” said Terry Karanja, a treasury associate at currency broker AZA Finance.

