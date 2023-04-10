(Bloomberg) -- In the face of persistent inflation that has vexed central bankers around the world, there’s one area where price pressures have eased: energy.

The commodities helping power homes and fuel cars have all come off highs in recent months. And while last week’s surprise announcement of a production cut from OPEC and its allies jolted markets, the broader outlook remains largely unchanged.

Even if oil rises to $100 per barrel by early 2024, “crude will be mostly disinflationary and consistent with broader disinflation” since prices were even higher last year, said Vishnu Varathan, the Asia head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd.

Prior to the OPEC+ output curbs, benchmark oil prices recorded their fifth straight month of declines and also the steepest first-quarter drop since 2020, as a banking crisis and tighter monetary policy weighed on futures. Natural gas benchmarks have also fallen, while prices of refined petroleum products and electricity have similarly come off.

“Energy price increases should be less of an issue this year than last year, containing the additional pressure on broader inflation and purchasing power,” said Louis Kuijs, the Asia Pacific chief economist at S&P Global Ratings.

In Asia, developing economies are set for faster growth and moderating inflation this year and next, the Asian Development Bank said in a report last week. Excluding China, the ADB forecast inflation of 6.2% this year and 4.5% in 2024, down from 6.7% in 2022. Developed economies are also seeing similar trends, with South Korean and Japanese inflation slowing. Inflation in Europe is similarly easing, even with Russia’s war in Ukraine now well into its second year.

“Energy costs typically contribute to between 5%-15% of overall inflation,” said Giovanni Bruni, who leads McKinsey & Co.’s energy insights team in Asia from Singapore. “When prices rose to new records after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, that percentage more than doubled for many countries.”

But a key factor in the inflation equation is that there’s no one-to-one relationship between international benchmark prices and how much consumers pay. US vehicle fuel prices are lagging the oil rally following OPEC+’s surprise output cuts as uncertainties over demand weigh on the market ahead of the summer driving season, for example.

US President Joe Biden signaled that view April 3, saying “It’s not going to be as bad as you think,” when asked about the OPEC+ move. That was a shift from October, when the administration sharply criticized Saudi Arabia for backing production cuts at the time.

Still, even as energy prices generally ease compared to last year’s peak, there are many other aspects of inflation which render price gains “sticky,” Mizuho’s Varathan said. For instance, costs for services tend to be far more “entrenched and self-reinforcing,” amid a psychological reluctance of businesses to adjust their prices back down. Labor costs are also adding to price pressures, while food and durable-goods prices remain part of the equation.

And there’s also so-called second-order risks which could pressure prices higher. “If oil benchmarks rise, businesses could raise prices to factor in an uncertainty premium,” Varathan said.

The jury’s still out on where inflation could go in the longer term if oil prices rise more than expected. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said last week that it’s an “open question” whether OPEC+’s production cut will have a lasting impact.

Expectations for oil prices increases were already entrenched in the market before the shock cuts from OPEC+, based in part on the impact from China’s economy reopening after the world’s top oil importer abruptly abandoned its Covid Zero policies late last year.

Beijing’s success or failure at restarting economic growth could end up outweighing OPEC+ cuts as the biggest driver of energy-fueled inflation.

“If we look across some commodities, we could experience market tightness and price volatility as China’s reopening translates into higher demand,” McKinsey’s Bruni said.

--With assistance from Elizabeth Low.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.