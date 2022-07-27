Easing US Gasoline Prices Draw More Drivers to the Road, for Now

(Bloomberg) -- Falling pump prices are starting to entice drivers back to America’s roadways after a steep decline to start the summer.

Weekly gasoline demand jumped by 8.5% for the week ended July 22 after spending the first half of of the month below 2020 levels for the same period, data from the US Energy Information Administration show. That came as retail prices posted their biggest weekly drop since 2008, according to auto club AAA. The four-week average demand measure -- which smooths out weekly fluctuations -- also edged higher to 8.81 million barrels per day, but remains 7.1% lower than last year and 8.6% below pre-pandemic norms.

While lower pump prices are good for the consumer, that trend alone is unlikely to sustain a significant demand recovery, said Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston. “The combination of higher gasoline, food, utility and rent costs is putting a crimp on household budgets and [gasoline] demand continues to decline compared to previous years,” he said.

Average prices at the pump have fallen for the past 43 days, mirroring similar weakness in oil, the main contributor to gasoline costs. But at $4.302 a gallon, that’s still 36% more than the same time last year, according to AAA data.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.