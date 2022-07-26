(Bloomberg) -- Private equity and venture capital deals as well as development finance, mergers and acquisitions and commercial debt in East Africa will jump after the successful conclusion of next month’s national elections in the region’s largest economy, Kenya.

The nation is expected to decide on new leadership on Aug. 9, a vote that could change policy in the $103 billion economy that’s a major business gateway for East Africa. Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, for instance, has promised to restructure the nation’s debt if he wins. His main rival, Deputy President William Ruto, while avoiding rearranging debt terms, intends to drastically cut back borrowing should he carry the day.

Past elections have been followed by periods of uncertainty in the best of times, and deadly violence such as in 2007, when more than 1,000 people died in ethnic clashes and riots.

Either way, businesses are treading water on deals as they await the change of guard.

“Regardless of where they occur, elections create uncertainty and so to some extent there is a wait-and-see approach, particularly from the private sector,” said Mills Schenck, head of Boston Consulting Group’s Nairobi office. “Post-election, with more certainty, will see investments start to pick up.”

New Policy

Some locked in deals during the first half of 2022 when such arrangements rose by 36% from a year earlier. Three quarters of them were in Kenya, while Uganda had 15%, according to Nairobi-based advisory firm I&M Burbidge Capital.

The total value of transactions almost tripled to $1.05 billion in the six months, surpassing the $900.8 million arranged in the whole of 2021, according to data compiled by I&M Burbidge Capital.

“We perceive a sense of urgency to quickly establish political certainty, which will pave the way for pent-up business engagement,” the firm said in a report. “The deal-making environment remains robust, albeit with some slowdown in operations in some sectors such as manufacturing.”

Businesses in the region have been investing for the long haul and have already factored in electoral transitions, according to East Africa Venture Capital Chief Executive Officer Eva Warigia.

“There is wait-and-see, not necessarily because of the changing government, but for the policies that the new government will have, given the economic pressures that are ongoing right now,” Warigia said. “It is from a perspective of how the new government will shape policy around inflation, currency and hard inputs that affect local production.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.