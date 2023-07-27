(Bloomberg) -- East Africa’s economic expansion will outpace other regions on the continent this year and the next, as it regains pre-pandemic momentum, according to the African Development Bank.

Growth in East Africa’s 13 nations will accelerate to 5.1% this year and 5.8% in 2024, from 4.4% last year, the Abidjan-based lender projects in a report published on Thursday.

Public spending on infrastructure, a push by governments to diversify economies beyond agriculture, and deeper regional trade will underpin the expansion, according to the report.

Investing in roads, railways, ports, and airports “is expected to boost economic activity by improving transportation and connectivity, reducing trade costs, and increasing access to markets,” the AfDB said.

Central Africa is seen posting the second-fastest pace of 4.9% this year, followed by North Africa at 4.6% and West Africa’s 3.9%. Southern Africa will be the laggard at 1.6% expansion.

Key risks to East Africa’s outlook are the ongoing conflict in Sudan, rising commodity prices, tightening of global financial conditions and the impact of climate change.

While inflation in the region remains the fastest in Africa, it’s projected to ease to 21.8% this year from 28.9% in 2022, and could fall further to 17.7% in 2024, AfDB estimates. The high average rate is chiefly due to hyperinflation in Sudan and price gains in Ethiopia.

Fiscal deficits are expected to narrow to an average 3.7% this year and 3.1% in 2024, assisted partly by higher domestic revenue collection.

