(Bloomberg) -- Diageo Plc’s East African unit expects the macro-economic factors that caused a 21% slump of its annual profit to keep weighing on performance this year.

Soaring inflation increased input costs and curbed demand or forced customers to buy lower-priced drinks in the year through June. That trend will persist this financial year, East African Breweries Plc Group Managing Director Jane Karuku said Friday.

“What we are seeing now is the consumer is getting more depressed,” Karuku told reporters in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. “The current macro-environment is not expected to change soon and therefore we do need to use all the levers in the organization; doing everything efficiently, experiencing productivity and cost efficiency.”

Group volumes fell 7% from a year earlier as sales were hurt by sluggish consumer spending and high taxes in its home market, Kenya, which accounts for 60% of sales, she said. Kenya has increased excise duty on alcoholic drinks in the past six years, Karuku said.

Last year, the tax increase netted Kenya’s tax agency 0.4% more revenue, while “destroying consumption,” according to Nairobi-based brokerage Sterling Capital Ltd.

“Uptick in costs particularly driven by higher excise taxes and high inflation has negatively impacted consumer demand and resulted in an increase in illicit trade as consumers move to cheaper unregulated products,” Sterling said.

Macro Shocks

Kenya’s inflation rate peaked at 9.6% in October and has been above the 7.5% ceiling of the central bank’s target band for the past 13 months. In EABL’s second-biggest market, Uganda, consumer-price growth reached a decade high of 10.7% in October.

Other shocks may include foreign-currency risk due to the Kenyan shilling’s depreciation, Sterling said. The unit has lost 15% against the dollar so far in 2023, after giving up 9% last year.

EABL’s net income declined by about a fifth to 12.3 billion shillings ($86.4 million), while sales during the period were little changed at 109 billion shillings. Top-line performance in Uganda and Tanzania jumped 17% and 1% respectively, while revenue in Kenya dropped by 4%, it said.

EABL’s shares dropped 6.4% to 154 shillings by 1:19 p.m. in Nairobi, widening the year-to-date drop to 8%. Its share price has outperformed the Nairobi Securities Exchange all-share index, which fell nearly 16% during the period.

“With EABL you have to look at the macros, especially what it means to disposable income, because the goods that they are selling are quite price-sensitive,” Wesley Manambo, an analyst at Nairobi-based Genghis Capital, said before the earnings.

