(Bloomberg) -- Leaders from four East African nations and the Democratic Republic of Congo agreed to form a regional force that will fight armed groups in eastern Congo.

A meeting of the presidents of Congo, Kenya, Burundi and Uganda, along with Rwanda’s foreign minister, called for the “urgent deployment” of the force, according to a statement issued by Kenya’s presidency on Thursday.

“The meeting directed that planning for such a force commence with immediate effect with the full consultation of relevant authorities in the region,” the statement said.

Congo’s mineral-rich eastern region has been beset by conflict since the mid-1990s, when a civil war and genocide in neighboring Rwanda spread over the border, igniting a war that eventually enveloped more than a half-dozen African nations. Despite a 2003 peace agreement, fighting persists, with more than 100 armed groups active in the region and almost 5 million people displaced, according to the United Nations.

