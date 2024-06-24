(Bloomberg) -- The dominant Czech power producer CEZ AS will pay a dividend of 52 koruna per share, representing a total payout of 28 billion koruna ($1.2 billion), the state-controlled utility said.

The dividend approved at the annual general meeting on Monday amounts to 80% of the consolidated net income for 2023, adjusted for extraordinary effects, and it’s the company’s third largest payout ever, CEZ said on the social platform X.

