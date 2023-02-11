(Bloomberg) -- The German Democratic Republic’s last communist leader, Hans Modrow, passed away on Friday at the age of 95.

Modrow led East Germany following the fall of the Berlin Wall on Nov. 9 1989 until April 1990, during the decisive months ahead of reunification with West Germany.

Seen as a reformer within East Germany’s ruling Socialist Unity Party, he led the party, under the new banner of the Party of Democratic Socialism, in the March 1990 elections that saw the communists ousted from power.

Dietmar Bartsch and Gregor Gysi, Bundestag members of Germany’s left-wing Die Linke party shared the news in a statement. “Without him the reform of the Socialist Unity Party into the Party of Democratic Socialism would have been much harder,” Gysi and Bartsch wrote about Modrow.

