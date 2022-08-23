(Bloomberg) -- Drought and extreme heat in the western US crop belt has wreaked havoc on corn: Plants are short. The stalks are browning. And cobs very often aren’t filling completely with yellow kernels.

In the east, though, things aren’t so bad. Plentiful rains have helped keep soils moist in parts of Indiana and Ohio. The outlook for yields varies by farm, even by acre. But in some places, there’s optimism that conditions are good enough to beat historical averages.

Those are the findings so far of the four-day Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour. As scouts head into the second half of the tour, the question now becomes: Are things good enough in the east to make up for the dismal crops of the west?

A lot of that will come down to two states: Illinois and Iowa, the powerhouses of the US corn crop and where scouts are heading on Wednesday. Iowa is of particular interest because it’s at the crossroads of the western drought and the eastern rains. The state is also the No. 1 producer of the grain -- so goes Iowa, so goes the national harvest.

That’s important for a world that’s dealing with blistering food inflation and rising hunger levels. Diminishing stockpiles of grain, hurt by war and the impact of climate change, have helped to send grocery bills soaring. If the US can manage to reap a big corn crop, that could bring some much-needed relief.

After the surprise this week of finding so many drought-damaged crops this week in Nebraska and South Dakota, “it’s going to be a discovery process just to see how far that dry area carries into Iowa,” said Brent Judisch, a farmer and lead scout on the tour.

The US Drought Monitor shows areas of extreme drought just west of Iowa bleeding into the state, while parts of the eastern side are contending with severe dryness as well. Though rainfall has helped some areas, making it tough for tour participants to get a handle on what they might see over the next two days of scouting.

The eastern and western legs of the crop tour will come together in Minnesota on Thursday to tabulate measurements taken over the course of the week. Then on Friday, Pro Farmer will issue a forecast for the national corn yield, partly based on tour findings.

Whether that national figure will be just a bit disappointing or totally abysmal depends on who you ask -- and what leg of the tour you’re on.

Nebraska Corn Is ‘Done’

Take Peter Meyer, head of grain and oilseed analytics at S&P Global Platts, who’s been helping to scout fields in Nebraska and South Dakota. He’s seen fields so dry that corn plants aren’t even producing ears of grain.

“I’ve been on crop tours for 16 years, and I’ve never walked into a field that had no ears,” Meyer said. “Is there anything in the east that can make up for what we saw in Nebraska over the last two days?”

Soybeans, which typically grow later into the season, are still considered salvageable if enough rain falls between now and when harvest starts in coming weeks. But the corn? It has “no chance at all,” Meyer said. “It’s done.”

Plants have been more mature and lush in the fields of the east, and crops are still showing good potential to add bushels in this last stretch of the growing season -- as long as enough showers arrive during the grain filling period.

Mark Bernard, a crop consultant for Agro-Economics and an eastern leg tour scout, is slightly more optimistic than his western counterparts.

“We still got some fields with good potential, but rains are needed,” he said.

Meyer from the western leg also issued a warning about getting too caught up in the poor results seen thus far: “We are only halfway through the tour, so anything can happen at this point.”

(Updates with farmer comment in the sixth paragraph, details in seventh.)

