(Bloomberg) -- The heat that’s baked the Mediterranean this summer has shifted to eastern Europe, with temperatures exceeding 39C (102F) in Moldova on Tuesday.

Romania issued extreme heat warnings, with the mercury climbing to similar levels on Wednesday, while authorities in Moldova put out wildfire alerts. The heat is also impacting Ukraine. That contrasts with the storms and flooding that’s wreaking havoc across swathes of central Europe and Norway.

Heavy rain is forecast for southern Germany, with the additional risk of landslides, according to Europe’s meteorological network. Rain warnings are in place in Barcelona, while temperatures in Madrid will drop to an unseasonably cool 14.5C next Tuesday. Thunderstorms are expected across parts of France and northern Italy, with strong winds forecast for Sardinia.

The cooler spell for western Europe comes after extreme summer heat brought devastating wildfires, violent storms and flooding to the region. Global warming is increasing the intensity of such events, with the world’s hottest ever month recorded in July.

“This is the new normal and does not come as a surprise,” said Alvaro Silva, a climate expert with World Meteorological Organization. “The frequency and intensity of many extremes, such as heat waves and heavy precipitation, have increased in recent decades. There is high confidence that human induced climate change from greenhouse emissions, is the main driver.”

