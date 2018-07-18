(Bloomberg) -- For eastern European nations eyeing the euro, the goalposts just moved.

Bulgaria is the latest ex-communist country to set its sights on the single currency, getting the nod from the European Union last week to proceed with its bid. But it was forced to accept stricter conditions than past entrants. Euro-area finance ministers have indicated the new terms will still apply when the likes of Croatia and Romania follow suit.

Bulgaria meets the formal criteria for euro adoption and was hoping to apply to enter the common currency’s waiting room -- known as ERM-2 -- this summer. But, after the turmoil of Greece’s debt struggles and money-laundering scandals in recent euro entrants such as Latvia, the EU is taking no chances. To the irritation of Bulgaria’s government, additional demands included cooperation with the bloc’s banking union and steps to curb corruption.

“Issues related to bank supervision, institutional and real convergence have gained an important weight in accepting new members into the euro club,” Ciprian Dascalu, chief Balkan economist at ING Bank NV, said Friday in an emailed note. “This may sound like changing the rules during the game, but looks necessary after the European debt crisis.”The new entry terms are almost certain to apply to Croatia, which reiterated last week that it’s aiming to join ERM-2 by 2020. Speaking the day after the EU’s announcement on Bulgaria, central bank Governor Boris Vujcic was unperturbed, calling euro membership the “natural next step” for Croatia.

Romania isn’t as far along in its plans. And there are similar concerns there over graft, an issue that’s keeping the two neighbors out of Europe’s passport-free Schengen zone. Another worry for all three is the wealth gap to richer EU nations. The bloc is urging Bulgaria, its poorest member, to ensure sustainable economic convergence, a condition the Baltic states didn’t explicitly face when they applied to join ERM-2.

The new requirements show the EU is learning from past euro entrants as the currency area expands, according to Daniel Gros, director of the Center for European Policy Studies in Brussels.

“The experience in the Baltic countries has shown that if a country with a much lower income level joins, it might get into a dangerous boom bust cycle,” he said by email. “It’s absolutely necessary to stabilize the EU and it will be in the interests of applicants to improve the rule of law at home.”

