(Bloomberg) -- Several car bombs targeting the funeral for a special forces commander in Benghazi, Libya’s second largest city, killed at least 5 people, the pan-Arab satellite channel Al-Hadath reported.

Another 11 people were wounded in the attack, Al-Hadath and SkyNews Arabia reported. Al-Hadath said the head of the special forces survived the attack.

Eastern Libya is the base for strongman Khalifa Haftar, whose Libyan National Army is waging an offensive on the capital, Tripoli, which is held by the internationally-backed prime minister, Fayez Al-Sarraj.

The attack comes as Islamic State is reportedly making a comeback in Libya and has vowed to target Haftar’s forces. The Libyan commander has cast his campaign to secure the country as a battle against terrorists.

Haftar Vows No Let Up in Tripoli Fight as He Dismisses Rival

Islamic State had secured the central city of Sirte, hoping to use it as a launchpad for attacks in Libya and neighboring countries. The militants, however, were driven out by forces loyal to Sarraj, with the backing of U.S. airstrikes.

The group had also taken control of the city of Derna, in the east, before being routed by Haftar’s LNA in June 2018.

(Recasts and updates throughout with details, updates death toll)

To contact the reporter on this story: Tarek El-Tablawy in cairo at teltablawy@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Alaa Shahine at asalha@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.