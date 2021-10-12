(Bloomberg) --

EasyJet Plc said it will boost capacity to about 70% of 2019 levels this quarter, as the easing of travel restrictions in the U.K. leads to a surge in bookings.

The Luton-based discount carrier said Tuesday that it generated positive cash flow in the peak summer months of July-September and cut the year-earlier loss in half.

The carrier flew at 58% of pre-pandemic levels during the summer months, after European countries eased restrictions at the start of the high season. The U.K. just last week changed its system to allow easier access to many more destinations.

