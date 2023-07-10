(Bloomberg) -- EasyJet Plc canceled almost 2,000 flights this summer from its London Gatwick hub citing air traffic control disruptions, an indicator that airlines are preemptively scrapping flights to limit travel chaos.

Europe’s second largest budget carrier scrapped 1,700 flights that were due to operate in July, August and September, which will affect around 180,000 passengers. That amounts to less than a day’s worth of flying, with more than 90,000 flights due to operate during the peak summer months, an EasyJet spokesperson said.

Customers who’ve had flights canceled will be rebooked onto alternative flights or can receive a refund.

The flight adjustments will help to reduce the challenges presented by congested air space due to the war in Ukraine and air traffic control delays, the spokesperson said. EasyJet isn’t the only airline which has had to pare its summer schedule. Ryanair Holdings Plc, Air France-KLM and Deutsche Lufthansa AG have all canceled flights citing strikes by air traffic controllers and disruption.

Aviation is surging as it rebounds from the lows of the pandemic. July 6 was the busiest day ever for commercial aviation globally with 134,386 flights, aviation tracking website FlightRadar24 said last week.

Eurocontrol, which manages air space in Europe, last week warned of more disruptions this summer as some destinations could become overloaded with air traffic. Industrial action has also hit the aviation industry hard this year as many air traffic controllers across Europe walk out over working conditions.

A union representing Eurocontrol staff in the operations center threatened to strike over a period of six months. The USB union, representing the workers, said it was currently in negotiations with Eurocontrol’s Director General but hadn’t “received written assurances or agreements yet”.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.