(Bloomberg) -- EasyJet Plc could develop more business with hotel chains after the collapse of tour operator Thomas Cook Group Plc, the low-cost airline’s chief executive officer said in an interview to Die Welt.

The airline has begun to expand its package tour business and was over the summer able to take advantage of its relationship with hotel chains already concerned about Thomas Cook’s future, Johan Lundgren told the newspaper.

The EasyJet CEO also signaled that the company isn’t considering a takeover of Condor, Thomas Cook’s German airline, which won a $420 million bridge credit from the German government. EasyJet will focus on growing without acquisitions, he told Welt.

