(Bloomberg) -- EasyJet Plc slowed the build-up of flights following the latest U.K. curbs on international travel, which saw quarantine requirements extended to people returning from seven Greek holiday islands.

Britain’s biggest discount airline, which had been been planning to fly at 40% of capacity in its current fourth quarter, now expects to operate at slightly less than that, it said Tuesday in a statement.

The shares fell as much 5.3% after the company dropped a forecast for a smaller loss this period than in the third quarter. It also said it wouldn’t provide any financial guidance for the fiscal year that starts next month.

“Demand is now likely to be further impacted and therefore lower than previously anticipated,” Chief Executive Officer Johan Lundgren said. “It is difficult to overstate the impact that the pandemic and associated government policies has had on the whole industry.”

U.K. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on Monday announced 14 days of self-isolation for travelers arriving from islands including Crete and Santorini. While the introduction of a regional approach, which avoided limits on the Greek mainland, was welcomed as a way of avoiding blanket quarantines, the move adds to confusion and complexity around where people can fly unhindered.

Virus cases are also rising in European countries including France and Germany.

Lundgren repeated calls for sector-specific support for aviation, including the removal of the air passenger duty tax for 12 months, alleviation of air traffic control charges and the extension of a waiver of use-them-or-lose-them airport slot rules.

