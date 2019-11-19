(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

EasyJet Plc said it will trim expansion next year in an effort to bolster fares and cope with uncertain demand amid stuttering European economic growth.

The capacity increase in fiscal 2020 will be at the lower end of an historic 3% to 8% range, down from 10% in the 12 months ended Sept. 30, Europe’s second-biggest discount airline said Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer Johan Lundgren said in a statement forward bookings for the first half of fiscal 2020 are “reassuring” and slightly ahead of last year.

The company reported a 2019 EasyJet pretax profit of 427 million pounds ($554 million), down from 578 million pounds a year earlier. It said last month the figure would be in a 420 million pounds and 430 million pounds range.

Passenger numbers increased by 8.6% to 96.1 million. EasyJet hasn’t given up on growth and recently bought a batch of operating slots at London Gatwick Airport in a deal worth more than 30 million pounds.

Lundgren said that from today EasyJet will become the first carrier in the world to make all flights net zero carbon by offsetting emissions across its network.

Shares of EasyJet have gained almost 16% this year, compared with an average advance of 4.2% for members of the Bloomberg EMEA Airlines Index, valuing the company at 5.07 billion pounds.

