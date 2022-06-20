(Bloomberg) -- EasyJet Plc said it will rein in summer capacity after London Gatwick and Amsterdam Schiphol airports, its two biggest bases, capped flights to help cope with a staffing shortage. The measure is set to push up costs.

The UK discount carrier will now operate at around 87% of pre-Covid capacity in the three months ending June 30, increasing to about 90% for its fiscal fourth quarter through September, according to a statement Monday.

“There will be a cost impact from disruption, coupled with the enhanced resilience EasyJet is putting in place this summer, from additional wet-leased aircraft, crew costs and airport charges,” the carrier said.

Costs per available seat kilometer will increase beyond previous guidance as a result of the measures, EasyJet said. It said the capacity and cost impacts should be a one-off this summer “as we would expect all parties to build greater resilience in time for 2023 peak periods.”

The carrier said it should be able to rebook most customers affected by the timetable changes onto alternative flights. Demand remains strong, it said, with 86% of tickets sold for the third quarter and 48% for the fourth -- similar to the same time in 2019 -- with ticket yields up about 14%.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.