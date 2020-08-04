(Bloomberg) -- EasyJet Plc. said it’s seeing a faster than expected rebound in passenger demand following the lifting of lockdowns and is accelerating the addition of flights.

Aircraft operated with 84% of seats full in July, EasyJet said in a statement Tuesday. With bookings for late summer ahead of projections it will operate 40% of capacity in the quarter through September, up from the planned 30%.

“I am really encouraged that we have seen higher than expected levels of demand,” Chief Executive Officer Johan Lundgren said in the release. “We have now completed more than one month of restart operations and are seeing encouraging performance across the network.”

With Covid-19 infection levels declining in most of Europe, governments have been easing travel restrictions. Britain’s biggest discount carrier was among the first European airlines to begin building up services as lockdowns eased, though the reintroduction of U.K. curbs on people arriving from Spain may weigh on demand for flights there.

EasyJet posted just 7 million pounds ($9.2 million) in revenue for the fiscal third quarter ending June 30, down from 1.76 billion pounds a year earlier, after resuming flights mid-month following a near grounding of its fleet at the height of coronavirus lockdowns. It posted a loss of 324 million pounds versus a profit of 174 million pounds.

EasyJet, which raised 419 million pounds in a share sale in June, said it’s planning to sell more planes to raise about 245 million pounds, before leasing them back.

