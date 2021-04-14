(Bloomberg) -- EasyJet Plc said it remains optimistic that European travel markets will be revived this summer even as vaccination campaigns and plans to reopen borders stutter.

The London-based carrier will operate no more than 20% of 2019 capacity in the three months through June but said in a statement Wednesday that it’s ready to ramp up flights from May if there’s sufficient demand.

“We have the operational flexibility to rapidly increase flying and add destinations to match demand,” Chief Executive Officer Johan Lundgren said in the release after reporting a loss of between 690 million pounds and 730 million pounds ($951 million and $1 billion) for the first half through March.

The U.K. has held back on confirming that its citizens will be able to resume foreign leisure travel from May 17 despite one of the world’s fastest inoculation rates. And the EU’s already sluggish jabs program suffered a further blow on Tuesday when Johnson & Johnson delayed the rollout of its vaccine review of rare blood clots.

