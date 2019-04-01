(Bloomberg) -- EasyJet Plc said uncertainty around the U.K.’s departure from the European Union has weakened customer demand, and issued a cautious outlook for the next six months.

“Macroeconomic uncertainty and many unanswered questions surrounding Brexit are together driving weaker customer demand,” the company said in a statement Monday at the start of its fiscal third quarter. “Our outlook for the second half is now more cautious.”

The discount airline said in January that a drop in ticket prices was accelerating because of overcapacity across the European airline industry. Revenue per seat at constant currency fell an estimated 7.4 percent in the first half, EasyJet said Monday, indicating no let-up in price competition.

While revenue is squeezed, expenses are rising. The company said total cost rose by an estimated 19 percent, citing higher fuel prices and rising ownership and crew costs.

Operationally, the company says it is well prepared for Brexit, given EU connectivity legislation and reciprocal assurances by the U.K. It stock is now almost 50 percent owned by shareholders who meet European ownership requirements. The company has a plan called Operational Resilience to make it easier for passengers to fly during the busy summer season.

The shares are up 1.3 percent this year, giving the Luton, England-based carrier a market value of 4.44 billion pounds ($5.8 billion).

